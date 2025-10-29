This $150,000 Chevy-Based Electric RV May Be Dead Before It Even Gets Off The Ground

As for electric RVs, Coachmen isn't the only company affected by GM's move. A startup company called Grounded also builds electric RVs on the BrightDrop platform at a slightly higher price point, and will have to find a new van architecture if it wants to continue the mission. Full-scale production for the RVEX wasn't planned to start until 2026, but it seems that for the time being, there may still be enough existing BrightDrop vans out there to keep production on track until supply dries up.

But overall, the RVEX's story may be over before it really had a chance to begin. This doesn't mean, however, that the idea of an all-electric RV will be abandoned completely. As with gasoline-powered RVs, it's simply a matter of finding the right van or truck platform to build on. But where could that platform come from?

Tesla is of course one of the world's leaders in EV technology, not just with its normal cars and SUVs but now with its heavy-duty Cybertruck and semi as well. While the company so far hasn't shown any interest in expanding into the recreational vehicle market, there are lots of reasons why we think Tesla should consider the RV market. Even if it involves simply providing a base platform rather than building the entire RV itself. For now, though, the loss of the BrightDrop platform will be a significant blow to an electric RV market that's still trying to get off the ground.