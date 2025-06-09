No, Tesla Isn't Really Making An RV, But Here's Why It Should
Throw "Tesla RV" or "Tesla motorhome" into Google or YouTube, and within seconds, you'll be confronted with dozens of images, headlines, and videos of a huge motorhome sporting an oh-so-familiar Tesla front end. Some sources even throw around pricing, claiming the all-new Tesla motorhome will cost just $17,000, or possibly even under $10,000. You may be wondering, how has Tesla managed to achieve such a feat?
The answer is simple: it hasn't. As of early June 2025, there has been no official word from either Tesla or Elon Musk himself that a motorhome is in the works. It seems, then, that every image and video of a Tesla RV is AI-generated. But while the rumors may be nonsense, they have got us thinking, though: Is there room on the marketplace for a Tesla motorhome? And, if so, what would it look like? The Tesla Semi — which, unlike the RV, actually has been confirmed by the American EV brand — gives us a glimpse at what a Tesla RV could be, including its power, range, and even energy consumption.
What we'd like to see from a Tesla RV
Basing a Tesla motorhome around the same platform as the semi-truck makes sense, as the large platform would make an ideal basis for an electrified house on wheels. Furthermore, the semi boasts a brilliant powertrain, which is capable of driving 500 miles while still maintaining an impressive 20-second 0 to 60 mph time. It also charges quickly, able to gain 70% charge in just 30 minutes with a suitable charger. Ideal, then, for covering long distances in an electrified RV.
For the gadgets and gizmos, though, we'll turn our attention to the more mainstream Tesla models. Given the fact that motorhomes are usually quite sizable purchases, both figuratively and literally, we'd like to think Tesla could really go to town on the luxury extras, all while cramming impressive tech within. Currently, the Model X is Tesla's most luxurious model, so any Tesla RV could very well pinch features from that model.
The Model X's centrally mounted 17-inch touchscreen would look right at home in the RV, as would tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seating, and Tesla Arcade — all features currently fitted to the Model X. The latter is also one of Tesla's coolest electric car innovations, and ideal for keeping passengers occupied while road-tripping.
A Tesla RV would be a great showcase for autonomous driving
Another great reason why Tesla should put a motorhome into production is that it would be the perfect platform for the company to show off its impressive autonomous driving technology. Think about it: People use motorhomes to cover huge distances, touring states, countries, or even continents. Surely this would be the perfect application to push autonomous driving into mainstream use.
Autonomous driving technology probably doesn't make a lot of sense, or at least not a huge difference, to those who commute in and out of towns and cities each day. However, if you're piloting a motorhome and covering hundreds of miles across empty highways, then being able to put the tech in control for a few hours would likely make the process a whole lot more enjoyable. Tesla already has the technology ready, too; couple that with an already established semi-truck platform with a 500-mile range, and Elon's already halfway there to having an industry-beating motorhome to take on the best and worst major RV brands.