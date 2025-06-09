No, Tesla Isn't Really Making An RV, But Here's Why It Should

Throw "Tesla RV" or "Tesla motorhome" into Google or YouTube, and within seconds, you'll be confronted with dozens of images, headlines, and videos of a huge motorhome sporting an oh-so-familiar Tesla front end. Some sources even throw around pricing, claiming the all-new Tesla motorhome will cost just $17,000, or possibly even under $10,000. You may be wondering, how has Tesla managed to achieve such a feat?

The answer is simple: it hasn't. As of early June 2025, there has been no official word from either Tesla or Elon Musk himself that a motorhome is in the works. It seems, then, that every image and video of a Tesla RV is AI-generated. But while the rumors may be nonsense, they have got us thinking, though: Is there room on the marketplace for a Tesla motorhome? And, if so, what would it look like? The Tesla Semi — which, unlike the RV, actually has been confirmed by the American EV brand — gives us a glimpse at what a Tesla RV could be, including its power, range, and even energy consumption.