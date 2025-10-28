This Highly-Rated Amazon Tool Set Is Packed With 201 Pieces - Here's What's Included
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's safe to assume that not everyone actually needs a mechanic's tool kit. But if you are looking to assemble such a kit for your home garage setup, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of options available in the consumer wilds these days. You might be even happier to know that you can even find a few well-rated kits for well under $100.
While you may not see gear from the best hand tool manufacturers in the game on such a list, Amazon Basics currently offers a 201-piece Mechanic's Set for just $71.98. That is not a sales price either, by the way, with the Amazon in-house brand seemingly pricing the set to ensure maximum interest from potential buyers. The move appears to have worked, as more than 12,100 Amazon customers have apparently purchased the kit for themselves. At least that's how many have chimed in with reviews of the Amazon Basics set, which currently holds an impressive 4.6-star rating on the site.
From that base of customers, some 93% of the reviews logged are 4 and 5-star in nature. Of the positives, you'd be correct in assuming that cost is a common point of praise, with many reviewers noting the tools are higher in quality than expected at the price point. Others hail it as a perfect set of mechanics' tools for beginners, with others noting it's a great kit to have in your car should you need to perform basic repairs on the road.
Here's whats included in the Amazon Basics Mechanic's Tool Kit
On top of the positive reviews, you might be interested to know that we recently included the Amazon Basics kit on our list of cheap mechanic's tool sets that are actually worth buying. Of course, the reviews are not all positive with the kit, with some questioning Amazon Basics' quality control and claiming some of their tools were defective out of the box. Some also noted the included carry case was of sub-par quality, with others stating the set isn't as comprehensive as it could be.
While the tool kit's listing does include plenty of photos, Amazon Basics does not appear to offer a detailed list of every single piece included in the kit. But the kit's product page does claim it holds tools in both Metric and SAE measurements. It also states that the kit includes a trio of ratchets in the more frequently used sizes of 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch and 1/2 inch. There's a selection of standard and deep sockets too, along with head adapters. It also includes 8 wrenches, 4 Metric and 4 SAE.
The kit is also fitted with a range of hex keys, as well as a screwdriver with multiple interchangeable specialty bits. Now, we'd be the first to admit that this is hardly a comprehensive kit like you might find from other notable hand tool makers. But if you're looking for a solid starter kit, you could probably do a lot worse and pay a lot more.