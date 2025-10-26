5 Gadgets You Might Not Know Work With Spotify
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're into music, streaming apps like Spotify make it easy to play just about any song you want, whenever you want. No CDs, no downloads, and none of the old-school hassle of transferring files or organizing playlists manually. With millions of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks available, it's no surprise Spotify has become the go-to music app for over 696 million people and counting. Chances are, you're already using Spotify on your phone, computer, or even through your web browser. But what many people don't realize is that Spotify isn't limited to those devices.
It's built into a surprising number of gadgets that can stream your playlists just as easily. Some of these are smart home devices that you simply set up and enjoy around your personal space, while others are portable gadgets you can take with you throughout the day. From the practical to the unexpected, here are five gadgets you might not realize work with Spotify.
The Amazon Echo Spot
Priced at $80 on Amazon, this smart alarm clock combines Alexa voice control with a small display that shows the time, weather, or song titles. While not a full smart display like the Echo Show, it's great for simple voice commands, alarms, and smart home control. The Spotify integration on the Amazon Echo Spot lets you stream music and control playback using voice commands. But although the built-in speaker offers decent clarity for its size, it won't give you that deep bass you want or fill a large room.
The Amazon Echo Spot also works well with routines. For instance, you can wake up gradually with music and light or control smart home devices like lights and thermostats through touch or voice. Setup is quick, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity that makes pairing simple. However, it lacks a camera and doesn't support video playback or camera feeds. The small screen also limits interactivity, and unlike some Echo models, the Spot does not include an eero Built-in Wi-Fi extension.
Ecobee 4 Smart Thermostat
For most thermostats, their job is simply to tweak HVAC settings, adjusting the desired temperature in your room at any given time. Smart thermostats go a step further, saving energy and allowing pre-scheduled temperatures that are incredibly convenient. But the Ecobee 4 Smart Thermostat lets you do more than just control your room temperature. With it, you can play your favorite songs with a voice command, as it also comes with Alexa built in.
Ecobee's thermostat is designed to work easily with Spotify Connect, and once linked, the thermostat doubles as a smart speaker on your wall, eliminating the need for a separate speaker in the same room. And while it can't replace full-on sound systems, it still delivers decent sound for casual listening during a morning routine or simply chilling at home. The Ecobee 4 Smart Thermostat sells for $200, and you can get one from Amazon.
Apple Watch
Not all smartwatches work with Spotify, but for those that do, they let you control what you listen to right from your smartwatch. Particularly with Apple Watches, you only need the Spotify app installed on the watch for it to work. Just pair it with your AirPods, and you can listen while on a run. Thanks to recent software updates, you can now download songs directly to your watch to listen offline.
Previously, you could only stream music with Spotify on an Apple Watch, and that often required a phone because not all models could maintain their own internet connection. So, if you want to use Spotify on your watch without your phone, you'll need a watch with cellular connectivity or access to a Wi-Fi network. Your Apple Watch can then connect to your Spotify account through Spotify Connect, the same system that links the account across phones, speakers, and smart TVs.
The combination of Spotify and Apple's smooth interface ensures that your playlists are literally always within reach. Both Spotify Free and Premium users can use the watch as a remote controller for playback, but only Premium users can download playlists and podcasts for offline listening.
Philips Hue
With tech these days, light bulbs do more than just light up a room; they can now integrate light and sound, and one brand that does that well is Philips Hue. When you play music, Philips Hue smart lights create ambience that matches the sound with the light you see. And when connected to Spotify, Philips Hue smart lights can sync with your music in real time, flashing, dimming, and changing colors to match the rhythm and intensity of the songs you're playing.
For people who love to host small (or big) home parties or just set the mood while working or studying, Philips Hue light bulbs work excellently. They're easy to integrate into your space, and for those who want more than light bulbs, Philips Hue offers additional lighting products such as light strips, entertainment lights, outdoor lights, and even standalone lamps. With voice commands through Alexa, you can switch themes, change brightness, or sync your entire lighting setup with your Spotify playlist. A pack of four Philips Hue light bulbs currently sells for around $200 on Amazon.
Ray-Ban Meta
With Meta's smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta, your music is literally just a tap away with Spotify Tap. This feature lets you play music with a simple tap-and-hold gesture, resuming your last session or starting a new one with automatic recommendations based on your favorites. The integration with the Ray-Ban Meta makes the music experience even smoother, particularly for those who like background music while focusing, working, or commuting hands-free. Better still, Spotify Tap now supports both Android and iOS devices, so it's open to all users.
With built-in open-ear speakers on the temples, the music plays directly into your ears while keeping you aware of your surroundings. Moreover, it won't seem rude in professional or social settings compared to having traditional earbuds in your ears. Available at Amazon and other retailers, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses start at $290 for the first generation, while the second generation begins at $379. They can go all the way up to $1,000, depending on the frame material and whether or not you'd include your prescription lenses.
Methodology
While putting this list together, we dug into Spotify's list of connected devices that support direct integration or can be synced through smart assistants like Alexa. We then picked out the ones that stood out as fun, unique, cool, and unexpected. The idea was to pick gadgets that didn't immediately shout "music player" when they came to mind, but still balanced some form of convenience with a fun and unexpected experience.