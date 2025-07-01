Is It Worth Getting An Apple Watch With Cellular Support? Here's What You Should Know

When it comes to buying an Apple Watch, there are several things you should take note of, such as the different international versions, support for your preferred apps, and compatibility with other Apple devices. These days, there are even a ton of Apple Watch accessories by Apple, as well as third-party manufacturers, designed to enhance your experience. Apart from magnetic fast chargers and docks, there are also aesthetic add-ons, like watch bands, straps, and cases. However, one of the most crucial decisions you'll have to make and one that can impact your overall cost of ownership and access to features is whether or not you should get a model with cellular support.

For its entry-level Watch model, the Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for its GPS model, while the cellular-capable one goes for $50 more at $299. On the other hand, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10's GPS version sells for $399, while its GPS + Cellular counterpart is $100 more expensive at the $499 mark. So, you if you're currently in the market for your first Apple Watch (or looking to upgrade from an older, non-cellular-compatible model), you may be wondering if the extra $50 to $100 price difference is worth it. To help you decide, we've rounded up some critical pros and cons that you may want to consider before committing, as well as a few examples of who stands to benefit the most from this version of the Apple Watch.