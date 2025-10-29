5 Safety Features You Should Consider For Your Next Phone

Your smartphone can do so much more than call and text. Whether you have an iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, or something else, most smartphones come packed with features that can save you a lot of trouble, and maybe even your life. Smartphone developers bake several safety features into each phone's operating system. Your job is to know that these features exist and learn how to activate them.

When you get a new smartphone, one of your first priorities should be to set it up so that it supports your daily life. This isn't just about downloading new apps and logging into your social media accounts. Taking a few minutes to learn about your phone's safety features and activate them will save you hassle later, especially if you find yourself in a situation where you need them. Even better, learning about these safety features now might help you decide which phone to get next. Here are five of the most practical safety features you'll be glad to have.