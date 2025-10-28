This V12 Ferrari Might Be A Steal (Here's Why They're So 'Cheap')

If there is a V12-powered Ferrari that could be considered a steal, it would likely be the Ferrari FF, which was sold in the U.S. from the 2011 through the 2016 model years. The FF in the car's name denotes both its four-seat capacity and its four-wheel drive, a first for any production Ferrari.

The Ferrari FF's V12 engine displaced 6.3 liters and produced 651 horsepower, which was distributed to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Car and Driver estimated a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds, and a top speed of 208 mph.

The notion that this V12 Ferrari might be a steal comes down to the large difference between its original MSRP of $302,450 in 2011, which increased to $303,750 in 2016, and its current selling price as a used car. According to Classic.com, FFs in original condition that have been sold in the U.S. within the past year (sorry, these are too new to be brought in from other countries under the 25-year import rule), have ranged from a low of $99,458 to a high of $159,000. That's quite a discount from a new Ferrari, and it also puts a used FF on a par with a new performance model from a more common brand like a BMW M5 at an MSRP of $123,075, or a Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster at an MSRP of $146,500, both including destination fees.