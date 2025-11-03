Tesla Owner Shows Just How Cheap It Can Be To Charge An EV

One of the supposed upsides of buying an EV is that you no longer have to worry about traditional maintenance and operational costs, like oil changes and refueling. Data has even shown that a Tesla Cybertruck is cheaper to run than a Chevy Silverado, with the former costing between $105 to $112 per month when charging at home versus the $274 you need in gasoline. This is all well and good, but let's look at the experience of one particular user for a real-world example.

TikTok tech creator echainzz looks like he drives a Tesla Model 3, and he recently had a Tesla Wall Connector installed at his home. According to the TikTok post, his electric bill when he first moved into the house was $115. After he installed the charger and presumably did all his EV charging at home, his first monthly sat at $174, with his upcoming one expected to be $200. That means he's only paying an extra $59 to $85 to charge his car, which is a lot less than the average $130 to $200 that most Americans spend on fuel every month, according to CarParts.com.

Aside from that, echainzz also says that he paid $20 a week to charge up his Tesla at a Supercharger, costing him $80 monthly. This isn't hugely different from what he's paying for at home, but it's not just the electricity cost that he's considering. Having a charger in his garage saves him at least 45 minutes weekly, as he can just plug the Tesla in as soon as he gets home. It also saves on waiting time during those situations where he has to recharge his vehicle during a particularly busy hour, but there are no available slots.