Charging A Tesla Cybertruck Vs Gassing Up A Chevy Silverado: Which Is More Expensive Monthly?

Compared to internal combustion engine cars, EVs promise efficiency, cleaner energy, and cheaper running costs. In theory, driving something like a Tesla Cybertruck over a Chevrolet Silverado should save you money on fuel costs. However, in the real world, things can get interesting. So, which is more expensive monthly?

According to estimated ownership data, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 averages 17 mpg. If we were to drive it 1,500 miles within a month with the current average U.S. gasoline price of $3.10 per gallon, it would end up costing about $274. On the other hand, tests show that the Tesla Cybertruck uses around 0.399 kWh per mile of electricity, while Tesla's own estimates place that number closer to 0.429 kWh per mile for the AWD model.

If we consider the average U.S. residential electricity price of 17.47 cents per kWh and assume the same 1,500 miles, the Cybertruck would cost between $105 and $112 per month to charge at home. However, if one were to only rely on the Tesla Supercharger network, the total could easily creep up to $300 for 1,500 miles. This means that, even though the true costs of owning an electric vehicle can be less expensive if you use available incentives and charge at home, in the end, it all boils down to how you use it.