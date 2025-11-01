Which Milwaukee 4-Tool Combo Kit Offers The Best Value?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee has a solid reputation for its professional-grade power tools, favored by tradespeople and serious DIYers alike. However, that high quality comes at a cost, as the brand's also known for its expensive tools — there's literally a price to pay if you want the best Milwaukee products. But there are ways to obtain Milwaukee tools for less.
Buying Milwaukee combo kits is one way to save money, as these bundled power tool sets are typically more affordable than buying each tool individually. There are simple 2-tool bundles that pair a couple of devices together, as well as massive 10-tool combo kits. In between, Milwaukee has several 4-tool combo kits that combine power tools from both its M12 and M18 power systems, though none of the kits mix the two systems.
Milwaukee has seven 4-tool kits, and none is exactly alike, which means that you might be saving more money with one particular combo kit than you might with another. Rather than whipping out a calculator and crunching the numbers yourself, SlashGear has done the research and the math for you and found that the M18 4-Tool Combo Kit, product code 3693-24CX, offers the best value. It's available from Home Depot for $499.99, but the four tools, including batteries and a charger, come out to $974 if purchased individually. That means you're saving around $474 with the combo.
Comparatively, Milwaukee's 4-tool 2695-24 Combo Kit has the second-best value, saving you $404. The value of the 3693-24CX Combo Kit is even more impressive when compared to a combo like the Milwaukee 2497-24 4-tool Combo Kit, which costs $399 but contains just $560 worth of items, making for a mere $170 saving.
What is included in the Milwaukee M18 3693-24CX 4-Tool Combo Kit?
The Milwaukee M18 3693-24CX 4-Tool Combo Kit includes two drills and two saws, making it a useful addition to the tool collections of woodworkers, contractors, and other tradesmen, as well as home DIYers. All four tools are part of Milwaukee's M18 system of cordless tools, which includes over 250 different products that run on the same batteries. The M18 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw (product code 2631-20) costs $199 on its own and generates up to 5,000 rpm, enough for a 2-1/2-inch cut at 90 degrees and a 1-7/8-inch cut at 45 degrees. It has a 50-degree bevel capacity. The other included saw is the M18 Hackzall Recip Saw (2625-20), which costs $149 individually and delivers 0-3,000 strokes per minute with a 3/4-inch stroke length.
Along with these saws, the 4-tool Combo Kit comes with the M18 Compact 1/4-inch Hex 3-Speed Impact Driver (3651-20), which would run you $159 if purchased separately. Equipped with a variable-speed trigger, the impact driver can deliver 0-3,600 rpm and 0-4,400 impacts per minute, with a brushless motor capable of 1,700 in-lbs of peak torque.
The fourth tool in the kit is the M18 Compact 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver (3602-20), which is available from Home Depot for $159. The device has two speeds — 0-550 rpm and 0-1,700 rpm — and delivers up to 550 in-lbs of peak torque. With the ability to hammer into masonry, concrete, and other tough materials, the tool is one of the Milwaukee hammer drills that are useful for remodels and other projects professionals and DIYers might work on.
The Milwaukee M18 3693-24CX 4-Tool Combo Kit comes with more than just tools
The Milwaukee M18 3693-24CX 4-Tool Combo Kit actually comes with more than four pieces, because it also includes two batteries and a charger. Milwaukee batteries and chargers can be pretty expensive, which is partly why the combo kit offers such great value. One is an M18 CP2.0 Battery (48-11-1820), which is useful for tighter spaces and lightweight work, while the other battery, an M18 XC 4.0 Extended Capacity unit (48-11-1840), offers more runtime. Both of these batteries are compatible with the devices included in the 4-Tool Combo Kit, as well as over 150 other products in Milwaukee's 18V power system, including the best-rated Milwaukee M18 tools you can buy.
The included M12 and M18 Multi-Voltage Charger (48-59-1812) will not only charge these batteries and any others you use with the combo kit's tools, but also works for Milwaukee's more portable M12 system, allowing you to expand your Milwaukee toolkit with hundreds of more options. Finally, the 4-Tool Combo Kit also comes with a contractor bag to store and transport the gear, giving you everything you need to use the tools in a single package.
How we identified the best-value Milwaukee combo
To identify the best-value Milwaukee 4-tool combo kit, we added up the list prices of each Milwaukee tool contained within each kit, alongside those of included batteries, chargers, and accessories. The only exception is the contractor bag included with each, which we didn't factor into the cost — although assuming the bag is the same for each kit, removing it entirely from the equation for each combo kit shouldn't affect the overall value calculation. The current list price of each combo kit was then subtracted from the cost of the individual tools and accessories (without the bag) to see how much one saves by opting for the former.
The list prices came from Home Depot, a popular seller of Milwaukee products with prices in line with Milwaukee's MSRPs. Third-party sellers on platforms such as Amazon may sell certain sets for less, but the prices and availability are not as consistent from these third-party merchants. We sourced the price for one combo kit — the Milwaukee 2407-22c — from The Power Tool Store, as it is not available from any other major retailers, including Home Depot. On a similar note, the Milwaukee 2691-29G combo kit was not in stock at the time of writing and may have been discontinued by Milwaukee. However, Home Depot still had a price for the kit, allowing us to calculate its value.