Which Milwaukee 4-Tool Combo Kit Offers The Best Value?

Milwaukee has a solid reputation for its professional-grade power tools, favored by tradespeople and serious DIYers alike. However, that high quality comes at a cost, as the brand's also known for its expensive tools — there's literally a price to pay if you want the best Milwaukee products. But there are ways to obtain Milwaukee tools for less.

Buying Milwaukee combo kits is one way to save money, as these bundled power tool sets are typically more affordable than buying each tool individually. There are simple 2-tool bundles that pair a couple of devices together, as well as massive 10-tool combo kits. In between, Milwaukee has several 4-tool combo kits that combine power tools from both its M12 and M18 power systems, though none of the kits mix the two systems.

Milwaukee has seven 4-tool kits, and none is exactly alike, which means that you might be saving more money with one particular combo kit than you might with another. Rather than whipping out a calculator and crunching the numbers yourself, SlashGear has done the research and the math for you and found that the M18 4-Tool Combo Kit, product code 3693-24CX, offers the best value. It's available from Home Depot for $499.99, but the four tools, including batteries and a charger, come out to $974 if purchased individually. That means you're saving around $474 with the combo.

Comparatively, Milwaukee's 4-tool 2695-24 Combo Kit has the second-best value, saving you $404. The value of the 3693-24CX Combo Kit is even more impressive when compared to a combo like the Milwaukee 2497-24 4-tool Combo Kit, which costs $399 but contains just $560 worth of items, making for a mere $170 saving.