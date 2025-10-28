How California Leads The Way Requiring AI Companies To Follow Safety And Transparency Laws

California put itself at the forefront of AI governance with two pieces of legislation, SB53 and SB243, with the potential to shape the history of artificial intelligence. The first establishes transparency rules for the fastest-growing industry in America, requiring that companies publicly cite safety policies and report critical issues. Advocates hope the law will curtail an industry often cloaked in shady disclosure practices, making it easier for companies and whistleblowers to report public safety issues and instilling tangible enforcement mechanisms to hold abuses accountable.

The latter, meanwhile, attempts to protect vulnerable users from the adverse effects of AI companion applications through age verification requirements, disclaimer mandates, and self-harm prevention requirements. The laws come as the debate over AI governance rages across the country, with President Trump promising that the federal government will strike down legislation that limits the sector's growth, and Congressional Republicans attempt to ban states and local governments from curtailing the industry.

Meanwhile, New York is weighing its own Frontier AI law, and several state legislatures aim at regulating companion applications. Age verification laws, content bans, and even potential VPN restrictions further underscore these ethical dilemmas, while the industry's rapid growth necessitates immediate solutions. California is uniquely positioned in this debate. The world's 4th largest economy, the Golden State is a leader in the AI space, hosting 32 of Forbes' top 50 AI firms. According to Stanford's 2025 AI Index Report, 15% of all AI job postings were located in California, while Pitchbook found that more than 50% of venture capitalists' investments in AI went to Silicon Valley. These trends come as no surprise, with AI giants like Apple, Google, and Nvidia based in the state.