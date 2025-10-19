How Is A Social Media Feed Going To Enhance Character.AI?

AI companies aren't just bombarding social media feeds with 'slop'; they're now making platforms of their own. One leader in this new frontier is Character.AI, a companionship platform where users build and interact with millions of AI characters, ranging from historic figures like Egyptian Pharaohs and Vladimir Putin to bots posing as HR managers, therapists, and toxic girlfriends. Founded in 2021 by a pair of Google engineers and backed by a list of superstar investors, the San Francisco company has rapidly grown in popularity. This "multi-modal world" has come a long way since its origins as a 1:1 text chat, growing by over 60% in the last year and a half. Character.AI is a repository of over 100 million AI characters, where its 20 million+ active users spend north of 33 million hours per month building and interacting with its creations.

Character.AI's success is part of a broader trend in which AI companions do everything, from helping you shop on Amazon to offering therapy and emotional support services. According to a report by business intelligence company AppFigures, more AI companion apps were released by July 2025 than in 2024 collectively. Downloads, meanwhile, rose by 88%, while company revenues are nearly 2/3rds higher. In light of this growth, AI companions have received widespread criticism over safety concerns, an acute issue as platforms expand their social media ventures.

In releasing Feed, Character.AI's social media platform, it hopes to become a leader in this dynamic new space by combining companion functionalities and AI-generated digital storytelling in a video-forward social feed. Launched in August 2025, Feed will allow users to create, chat with, and share AI companions in what Character.AI calls "the first AI-native social feed."