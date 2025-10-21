US States Want To Ban VPNs, But Citizens Are Already Fighting Back

Republican lawmakers in Michigan have proposed a pervasive internet content ban while disallowing popular tools to access it. Dubbed the Anticorruption of Public Morals Act (link downloads a PDF to your device), the bill lumps depictions of transgender individuals, pornography, ASMR, and various forms of graphic imagery as "corrupting" public morals, proposing major fines and jail time for posters and platforms hosting said content. Beyond its dehumanizing categorization of transgender people, the bill outlaws "circumvention tools" like virtual private networks, proxy servers, and encrypted tunneling. Virtual private networks (VPN) disguise a user's IP address through an encrypted tunnel to a remote server, making it appear as if the user is connecting through a different network.

The ban is part of a larger censorship movement in America and abroad. Legislators have introduced nationwide obscenity bans, while half of the U.S. has passed age-verification requirements. For activists, the Michigan ban is about more than moderating content. Globally, VPNs play an essential role in protecting citizens' right to access and share information, particularly in authoritarian countries with major content bans and firewalls. Nepalese activists used the technology to circumvent social media bans and organize a revolution in September 2025. Historically, authoritarian regimes like Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China have restricted VPNs to enforce stringent censorship laws, though the success of such efforts is widely mixed.

Activists have responded with a global campaign to stop the legislation. Led by the organization Fight for the Future, the VPN Day of Action saw thousands of users sign an open letter demanding lawmakers defend access to VPNs. While it's unlikely that the Michigan law will go into effect, observers stress it as a major milestone in a nationwide struggle over informational freedoms.