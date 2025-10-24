The Highly-Rated Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop Is $220 Right Now At Best Buy - Here's What Users Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's often recommended to avoid cheap laptops as they often have a lot of drawbacks that will make using them frustrating. However, not everyone wants to buy a used laptop, and there's a good number who only need a device for simple tasks, like checking their email, watching movies, surfing the internet, and maybe some light office work. So, if you're one of these people, then there's no need to spend over $500 just to get a basic computer.

Because of this, we recommend looking at the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. This isn't a Windows laptop that uses the usual Intel processor that many of us are used to. Instead, it uses Google's ChromeOS operating system, which is popular with many educational institutions, and pairs it with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage. It's one of the Chromebooks with ultra-long battery life, with a rated endurance of 13.5 hours.

These specifications aren't much, though, meaning you definitely can't use it for gaming or video editing, and opening too many browser tabs on it might even cause it to stutter or freeze. Some resource-intensive Android apps from the Google Play Store may struggle to run due to its lower RAM. Nevertheless, they should be more than enough for the needs of most students, retirees, or just about anyone who only needs something for casual use. More importantly, it's quite affordable — Best Buy said that it had a comparable value of $399, but you can now get it for just $218. That's a savings of $181 or a nearly 45% discount.

But despite those savings, is this laptop really a good purchase? Let's check out what people who bought this computer thought about their purchase.