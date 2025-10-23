Google Fi Wireless Is Adding New Features - Here's What To Expect With The Upgrade

When it comes to wireless internet, most users are looking for the best service that's reliable, affordable, and fast, especially on an Android phone. But keeping that service up-to-date is just as important. The addition of new features means a company like Google Fi is offering the most advanced upgrades available. One of those upgrades involves Google Fi's established Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ network, which will be expanded to more locations like major airports and shopping centers. Auto Connect+ works by switching your device to a better network when the Wi-Fi you're using begins to lag.

Google Fi will also enable users to add other devices to the network besides a phone. This means you can make calls and check voicemails from laptops or tablets without having to be right by your phone the whole time. You'll be able to send texts too, including high-resolution images and video.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is a promising technology that could change the way you use your phone forever, will be integrated into users' everyday call experience. AI-enhanced audio will reduce any background noise you hear during a conversation, which means the quality of your calls should improve. This new feature will even work if you're speaking to someone who's using a landline instead of a cellphone. Plus, AI will generate summaries of your monthly charges, bill adjustments, and plan information via the Google Fi app.