Google Fi Wireless Is Adding New Features - Here's What To Expect With The Upgrade
When it comes to wireless internet, most users are looking for the best service that's reliable, affordable, and fast, especially on an Android phone. But keeping that service up-to-date is just as important. The addition of new features means a company like Google Fi is offering the most advanced upgrades available. One of those upgrades involves Google Fi's established Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ network, which will be expanded to more locations like major airports and shopping centers. Auto Connect+ works by switching your device to a better network when the Wi-Fi you're using begins to lag.
Google Fi will also enable users to add other devices to the network besides a phone. This means you can make calls and check voicemails from laptops or tablets without having to be right by your phone the whole time. You'll be able to send texts too, including high-resolution images and video.
Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is a promising technology that could change the way you use your phone forever, will be integrated into users' everyday call experience. AI-enhanced audio will reduce any background noise you hear during a conversation, which means the quality of your calls should improve. This new feature will even work if you're speaking to someone who's using a landline instead of a cellphone. Plus, AI will generate summaries of your monthly charges, bill adjustments, and plan information via the Google Fi app.
Google Fi's pricing and reviews
Google Fi is currently running a special promotion for anyone wanting its new upgrades or to get a better deal than Trump Mobile. Just use your own device, choose either the Unlimited Essentials plan for $60 per month or the Unlimited Standard plan for $80 per month, and receive 50 percent off for 15 months. This offer is only valid until November 4, 2025, and is good for each new line activated with a qualifying device. For more details about the promotion and to check your device's eligibility, visit Google Fi's website.
When it comes to whether Google Fi is worth the money, reviews online are mixed. A reviewer on WhistleOut, a company that compares cellphone and internet plans, recommended Google Fi for its affordable access. The service also got high marks for its international coverage and cost-effective family plan. The data speeds were described as "ultra fast," and the user experience overall was great, with a rating of 4.0 out of 5 stars.
But reviewers on Trustpilot, an independent customer feedback platform, were not impressed with Google Fi. In fact, the company has a score of 1.1 out of 5 on over 400 reviews. Many users related stories of poor customer service, misleading or confusing billing practices, and frustrating technical issues that are never resolved. Some users also complained about problems with connectivity, especially in areas where they once had good coverage.