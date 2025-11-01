How Dangerous Is A Cracked Windshield On A Plane & Can It Cause An Emergency Landing?

Nothing will perturb a nervous flier quite like learning that an aircraft has sustained some damage or there's a technical problem. Such issues, however, can vary in severity. Some of them may be a temporary harmless imbalance that the system will correct automatically, while others are major mechanical problems that necessitate an emergency landing. When it comes to the windshield of a plane, whether damages sustained require an emergency landing also depends on the severity of those damages.

One example of this occurred in October 2025, when U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was flying back to the United States from a NATO meeting in Brussels. The aircraft Hegseth was flying on, which was a military version of the Boeing 757 jet called the C-32, had a crack in its windshield and was diverted en route. Ultimately, the plane made an unplanned landing in the United Kingdom. Pentagon Chief spokesman Sean Parnell posted on X that "The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe."

The C-32 landed at the Royal Air Force's RAF Mildenhall base in the east of England. Prior to doing so, it had been emitting an emergency signal and flying at a reduced altitude of approximately 10,000 feet. As such, it's clear that a cracked windshield can indeed cause an emergency landing. However, plane windshields are designed to be extremely resilient to damages.