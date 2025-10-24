LA Vowed To Look Into Police-Free Traffic Enforcement – But The Plan Has Hit A Snag

Los Angeles has been talking a lot about cutting police officers out of the city's traffic enforcement, but the plan continues to sputter without any real action. City officials committed to the idea years ago, during the height of 2020's calls for police reform. But five years later, the proposal is no closer to being put into place.

The initial idea was to overhaul the way the city handles traffic stops by replacing armed officers with trained civilian personnel. However, Los Angeles is now more than a year behind schedule. In June 2024, a unanimous City Council directive ordered city departments to come up with feasibility reports within 90 days of the directive. As of this writing, most of the reports remain unfinished.

Reform advocates say that data shows there are obvious racial disparities in stops, searches, and arrests, and they've urged officials — in Los Angeles and across the country — to remove police from routine traffic enforcement. The argument is that unarmed civilian teams and street design changes, such as daylighting laws, speed bumps, roundabouts, and lane narrowing, could improve safety without the risk of more violent encounters.