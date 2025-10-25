The Military Version Of Starlink Is Causing Problems For Civilian Satellites

Space satellites perform such varied tasks as forecasting the weather, providing internet service, and enabling GPS. Most of the time, these everyday activities don't make headlines unless something goes wrong. That's exactly what happened in mid-October 2025 when the Starshield satellite network (essentially the U.S. military's Starlink) began disrupting the airwaves used by civilian satellites. The Starshield system was built and is operated by SpaceX under a contract with the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The NRO is a civilian agency that works closely with the Department of Defense (DoD).

The disruption is coming in the form of transmissions broadcast from Starshield satellites on frequencies that the military doesn't typically use. There doesn't seem to be a good reason why this is happening, other than perhaps the military's usual channels are too congested, and this allows for an easier way to communicate. While it doesn't appear to be a major issue as of yet, if this activity increases, it could cause a serious problem for civilian communication satellites down the road.

As of this writing, neither SpaceX, which just launched its Starship V2 for the last time, nor the NRO has publicly commented on the situation. There's also been no word on whether or not the DoD is currently investigating the matter.