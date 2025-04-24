Does The US Military Use Starlink?

This past year, experts predicted that Starlink's revenue would skyrocket in 2025 to a gargantuan $11.8 billion, up 57% from the previous year, fueled by a leap in U.S. government contracts, including a newly disclosed $537 million deal with the Pentagon to provide SATCOM services for the Ukrainian military through 2027. For the U.S. Department of Defense, Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) satellite programs are a growing strategic priority. As reported by SpaceNews in October 2024, the DOD's PLEO budget is expected to balloon from $900 million up to a possible $13 billion. Considering Starlink's dominance in the field, the company is primed to capitalize on this influx of U.S. military cash. According to the Satellite tracking website Orbiting Now, which pulls from NASA, Union of Concerned Scientists, and Celestrak data, 7,271 LEO satellites orbited Earth in April 2025. Of that number, nearly 65% belonged to Starlink.

Advertisement

The U.S.'s increasing collaboration with — and some would note, reliance on — Starlink has drawn criticism, particularly in light of its CEO Elon Musk's rising role in the Trump administration. Beyond concerns over Musk's conflicts of interest, critics at home and abroad have raised questions about the security risks of military dependence on SpaceX. Of particular concern is Ukraine's use of Starlink, which it depends on for everything from connecting hospitals to executing military operations. Although European allies have expressed reservations over Musk's influence in Ukraine, the sizeable gap between Starlink's capabilities and its competitors has cemented its role in the conflict. While the E.U. looks to develop PLEO alternatives, the Trump administration is only further entrenching the federal government's collaboration with the Austin-based giant.

Advertisement