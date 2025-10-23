SpaceX Launched Its Starship V2 For The Last Time Before Moving On To Its Most Powerful Rocket

SpaceX sent its Starship V2 prototype out with a glorious, and for once, non-explosive bang on October 13. The successful test flight marked the final mission for the V2 configuration, closing a chapter that was, to put it mildly, a little rocky. 2025 was a brutal year that saw multiple test flights end in massive fireballs. This fresh mission, however, was different because it executed its flight plan perfectly. The 403-foot-tall rocket took off from its Texas launchpad with a staggering 16.7 million pounds of thrust.

That power comes from the Super Heavy booster, powered by 33 Raptor engines designed to do the initial heavy lifting. For its return trip, Starship V2 showed off a complex new landing burn that saw it reignite 13 engines at once before throttling back to five, and then finished with a final trio. The power-down sequence guided it to a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Once separated, the baton was passed on to the upper stage. This section coasted halfway around the globe before its own splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Along the way, it ticked off its entire to-do list, which included popping open a cargo bay to release dummy Starlink satellites and relighting an engine while in space. It even performed a new "dynamic banking maneuver" to gather data for future landings. Its heat shield also performed incredibly well — so great, in fact, that the ship survived reentry with no obvious damage, despite engineers having intentionally removed some tiles to push its limits. Earlier flights had shown how tricky it was to perfect the design of these metal sheets.