Elon Musk Teases Massive Watership To Carry SpaceX Starships Into Florida

Starship is likely to be one of the primary spacecraft carried by the watership. Plans to reach Mars have been in the works by SpaceX and Musk for years; SpaceX even intends to build a city on Mars. At their closest (which hasn't yet happened in all of recorded history), the orbits of Earth and Mars would be 33.9 million miles apart at the minimum. For reference, the average distance from Earth to our Moon is just 238,855 miles. To traverse such incredible distances, a habitable spaceship larger than any other in history would be necessary, as a large amount of fuel and life support supplies would also need to be brought along.

The name "Starship" can refer to either the manned craft by itself or collectively when it's paired with the gigantic Super Heavy needed to launch it. Together, Starship is over 400 feet tall (or long, when transported on its side) and 29.5 feet in diameter. It has a payload of up to 150 tons and 250 tons if it's not planned to be reusable. With these specs, any boat carrying Starship will also need to be massive.

Not only is the Super Heavy the biggest and most powerful rocket ever made, but it's also intended to be reusable, which makes it even more complicated to design and successfully fly. SpaceX has already conducted 10 test flights with its Starship, with several ending in failure. While the company plans to launch its first Starships to Mars in 2026, only time will tell if that timeframe is feasible. The more Starship is tested and used, the more SpaceX will likely need its new watership to carry them toward the launching pad at Cape Canaveral.