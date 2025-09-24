Here's What To Know About The SpaceX Launch For Nusantara Lima Mission

SpaceX's Falcon soared into the air shortly before 10:00 p.m. on September 11. Precisely one minute and 12 seconds later, it reached a stage known as Max Q. For all the engineers and ground-based personnel, this is one of the most nerve-wracking moments of the mission. Max Q is the point where the mechanical stress on the rocket is greatest. It occurs when the rocket is moving fast enough to generate high aerodynamic pressure but still be low enough for air pressure to push back. The Falcon 9 sailed past this danger point, likely to the relief of all involved.

The next critical flight stage occurred at around two-and-a-half minutes. Starting at two minutes and 28 seconds, the first-stage main engine cut off, the first and second stages separated, and the second-stage engine fired up — all within 10 seconds. From this point, the launch separates into two stages. At six minutes and 30 seconds into the launch, the first stage begins a series of engine burns and maneuvers that conclude with another successful Falcon 9 Landing — this time on the quirkily named A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

In the meantime, the second stage also fired a series of engine burns as it continued on its mission to deploy the Indonesian satellite. At 27 minutes and 25 seconds into the flight, the mission was completed when the satellite was deployed, taking up a geosynchronous orbit 22,236 miles above the earth and adding to the growing number of satellites in space.