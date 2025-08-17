Here's What We Know About The US Space Force's Concept Orbital Aircraft Carrier

The United Space Force has entered into a partnership with Gravitics, a startup based out of Seattle Washington to develop the first spacecraft carrier platform ever, described as an "Orbital Carrier." The audacious project is funded through a SpaceWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award worth up to $60 million and aims to create a pre-positioned launch platform to operate within Earth's orbit. According to Space.com, the Carrier would have the ability to transport and deploy multiple maneuverable spacecraft directly from orbit, providing Space Force with a rapid-response option when replacing or supplementing satellites in important missions.

The benefit of having a carrier already in orbit means that it won't be affected by any of the usual ground-based scheduling constraints or weather-related delays like with traditional satellite launches from Earth. Despite only being in the developmental stages, the concept maintains Space Force's focus on tactically responsive space operations, with a plan to reduce the time between identifying any needs and promptly deploying an operational spacecraft into service. As of now, no public time frame has been announced for demonstration or deployment so far.