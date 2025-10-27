If you leave a person on the couch for ten years, their muscles will waste away. Leave a car sitting for the same amount of time, and it is likely to suffer an eerily similar fate. Cars are mechanical organisms designed to be driven. They need friction, heat, and movement to stay healthy. So what happens to cars if you don't drive them for decades?

If that happens — like this Jaguar E-Type that was left untouched for 15 years — chemistry takes over. Rubber becomes harder, metal starts to corrode, batteries go bad, and all essential fluids start breaking down. Suspension systems sag, tires start to rot, and interior materials decay. If your storage experiences high humidity or severe temperature swings, things could get ugly very quickly.

Moisture can find its way into any crevice of a car's interior and exterior and start corroding the vehicle from the inside. Mold can start forming on carpets, vents, and trim, while plastics begin to crack. In environments such as these, even a car that has been stored for a year or two, can look, feel, and worst of all, smell, like it's been stored for decades. Here is everything you need to know about storing cars the right way.