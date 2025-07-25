Can Diesel Fuel Go Bad? Everything You Need To Know About Expired Fuel

Most of these issues are only relevant if you're storing enough diesel to keep a fleet of vehicles on the road. If you're only keeping a few gallons in your truck or garage, you'll probably use it before it goes bad. Keep it in a closed can that's stored away from sources of heat, cold, and moisture, and you should be fine for up to a year.

If you've found that stored diesel fuel has gone bad, the safe option is to dispose of it responsibly and replace it; contact your local hazardous material disposal facility to find out how to get rid of it. Diesel fuel that has lost its viscosity (ability to flow easily) will gum up the inside of your engine, making it work harder and wear faster. By slowly pouring diesel into another approved container you should be able to see any sludge or gelling, but it's best to dispose of any fuel you think might have gone bad. Contact your local hazardous materials collection site to find out how to do so safely.

It's smart to try and fill your tank at stations that enjoy steady traffic, because less busy stations will have fuel sitting in their underground tanks longer. Using an additive like Hot Shot's diesel treatment or Lucas Oil Fuel treatment can help stabilize fuel and clean dirty injectors, but for serious contamination consider diesel fuel polishing, a multi-stage filtration process that extends the life of stored fuel. Polishing removes water and other contaminates from the fuel, allowing it to be used safely. Not all spoiled diesel can be polished, though, and always replacing your fuel filter at the recommended interval will make bad fuel less of a problem for your engine.