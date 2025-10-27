A Woman Replaced Her Car's Battery 3 Times In 1 Year Due To This Power-Draining Culprit

Some car issues can be really easy to diagnose, like a failed bulb, for example. Just put the lights on, walk around the car, and see which isn't working — easy! However, some issues can prove to be a real nightmare to diagnose, and parasitic battery drains are among them. A parasitic battery drain is when something saps away at your battery's power while the car is off, meaning the next time you get in the car, it might be completely dead. This leaves you forever relying on jumper cables and replacing batteries more frequently than you would normally. The culprit could be anything from damaged wiring through to an aftermarket radio or faulty sensor.

Well, this is exactly what one woman was experiencing with her 2019 Toyota Tacoma. Frustrated that she had replaced the battery three times already within the space of a year, she booked it in to be cured, having seemingly identified the issue as a faulty tire pressure monitoring sensor for the front left tire. As it happens, her diagnosis was wrong, but fortunately the technician was able to identify the issue fairly quickly.

He first ran a parasitic draw test, which revealed a draw was being taken from somewhere. He then clocked a flashing dongle down in the driver's footwell, which was plugged into the OBD-II port. Such devices are typically used for diagnostic purposes. He promptly removed it and then returned to his multimeter, which almost immediately confirmed that the parasitic draw had disappeared. Perhaps rather embarrassingly, it was the owner's own device, which was causing the draw, and costing them a small fortune in battery replacements.