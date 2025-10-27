Before You Pay For Snapchat Storage, Try These 3 Other Free & Affordable Options

With over 900 million monthly active users worldwide, Snapchat is among the most popular social media platforms out there. While other apps like Instagram focus mainly on public posts, Snapchat has maintained its niche of being more of an instant messaging platform where you can send your friends snaps or texts individually. Snapchat also benefits from a huge library of filters, or lenses, as the company likes to call them. This has unsurprisingly made Snapchat the default for many when it comes to taking selfies on their smartphones.

Before you send snaps to your friends, you can save them to Snapchat's dedicated storage service, Memories. You can access the Memories section by swiping up, and there you'll find where all of your saved photos and videos live. You will also find an assortment of memories bundled together, so you can glance back into the past. For as long as Memories has been a feature on Snapchat, it has been completely free to save snaps with no storage limits. You could then switch devices and have your Snapchat Memories made readily available in a few moments.

That, however, has changed. The company recently introduced a 5GB limit to its Memories feature, and users won't be able to save snaps if they exceed this limit. Snapchat did introduce paid storage tiers, but for the many users who aren't too keen on paying yet another monthly subscription fee, here are a few ways you can continue to save your Snapchat memories.