Snapchat's Charging Certain Users Now For Saving Photos & Videos - Here's Why, And How Much

Though WhatsApp and Facebook are among the most used social media platforms, Snapchat isn't trailing too far behind with over 900 million monthly active users as of 2025. Though many of its features, like stories and screenshot-protected photos, have been adopted by other social media apps, Snapchat continues to be a popular way for people to connect.

Whenever you take a photo or video with Snapchat, you have the option to save it to your Memories, and even to your device. Media saved to your camera roll is local to the specific device, but snaps you've saved into Memories are synced to your Snapchat account and can be accessed when you sign in on any other phone. You can access the Memories section by swiping in from the bottom when you launch the app.

You will find all of your saved snaps, alongside collections of certain photos grouped together — snaps from one, two, or eight years ago. You can also save individual snaps from your Memories to your device to share them on other platforms. For nearly a decade, users have been able to save snaps this way absolutely free of charge — but that's changing now, as Snapchat has introduced a storage cap for saving Memories. The company claims that over one trillion Memories have been saved since 2016, and acknowledges that switching a previously free service to a paid one can come with understandable disappointment — but is what's necessary to keep Memories as a feature alive.