These Canceled Cars Prove That Automakers Are Backtracking On EVs

The automotive industry is in the midst of one of the biggest shifts in living memory, as buyers and carmakers across the world switch to electrified cars. It has proved extremely difficult for anyone to predict exactly when consumers will start buying EVs en masse, and some of the world's largest carmakers are now realizing that they might have been too optimistic about EV adoption.

Recent months have seen a wave of cancellations, both of upcoming and existing EV models. Porsche announced in September that its upcoming SUV model will now be available with a hybrid and an ICE powertrain, having previously been planned as an all-electric car. A week prior, Stellantis had also announced that it was cancelling the development of its Ram 1500 EV pickup, blaming the slowing demand for electric trucks. Dodge's electric Charger took the unfortunate title of being one of the slowest-selling cars of 2024, and in September 2025, a report by Mopar Insiders claimed that a planned high-performance version of the car had been canned.

It isn't just upcoming models that have been cancelled. Honda abruptly ended production of the GM-built Acura ZDX in September, while Nissan has temporarily discontinued production of the Ariya SUV. These cancellations all happening around the same time are no mere coincidence — in fact, there's a good reason why automakers expect EV demand to drop over the coming months.