The Reason You Don't Get New Instagram Features At The Same Time As Everyone Else

At the height of the pandemic lockdowns, Instagram surprisingly introduced Reels, a feature that allows users to create short, vertical clips they can pepper with filters, special effects, and music for sharing on the platform. It's kind of like TikTok but with less controversy. While Instagram announced the feature in August 2020, many were not able to access it until several months later. Out of frustration, some even took to Reddit to question why Instagram was seemingly limiting the rollout of Reels to certain accounts. If you had the same experience five years ago, or if you are still experiencing the same thing with every new Instagram update, there's a good explanation for why this keeps happening. Apparently, instead of launching updates for all accounts at the same time, Instagram prefers to do phased rollouts.

The platform gradually pushes out updates to small groups of users across different regions first to test how new features perform and how well they are received before making them widely available. This is not something new in the tech world, with almost every app, game, program, and software company relying on this approach to catch bugs, collect initial feedback, and monitor performance issues without affecting the entire user base all at once. For a big platform like Instagram, which has over 2 billion active users as of 2025, the staggered release of updates helps ensure that when new Instagram features finally arrive on everyone's phones, they are stable and optimized for widespread use.