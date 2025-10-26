This Handy Ridgid Tool Turns A Regular Drill Into A Drain Snake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drain clogs are as annoying as they are inevitable. No matter how good you try to be about straining hair in the shower or keeping grease out of the drain in the kitchen, clogs happen to everyone from time to time, and there are a few different ways you can try to tackle them. Chemical drain removers like Drano might effectively remove clogs, but they can also damage your pipes, leading to much more serious long-term plumbing issues that are best avoided. You can always call a professional plumber, but that's expensive. The much more cost-effective solution is to snake the drain yourself.

But to do that, you'll need the right equipment. Most people probably don't want to buy a dedicated power tool just for breaking up a clog once or twice a year. Why pay for a motorized tool that can only do one job when you probably already own a multi-purpose tool that can give you all the rotational force you need? The more cost-effective solution for the typical homeowner is to get a drill-powered drain snake. The TTI-owned tool company Ridgid, one of the major tool brands, makes one of these called the 57043 Power Spin+ Drain Cleaner that seems both handy and affordable. But those who are thinking about getting one of these for themselves might want to know a bit more about how this must-have plumbing tool works and what users have had to say about the Ridgid model.