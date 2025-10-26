This Handy Ridgid Tool Turns A Regular Drill Into A Drain Snake
Drain clogs are as annoying as they are inevitable. No matter how good you try to be about straining hair in the shower or keeping grease out of the drain in the kitchen, clogs happen to everyone from time to time, and there are a few different ways you can try to tackle them. Chemical drain removers like Drano might effectively remove clogs, but they can also damage your pipes, leading to much more serious long-term plumbing issues that are best avoided. You can always call a professional plumber, but that's expensive. The much more cost-effective solution is to snake the drain yourself.
But to do that, you'll need the right equipment. Most people probably don't want to buy a dedicated power tool just for breaking up a clog once or twice a year. Why pay for a motorized tool that can only do one job when you probably already own a multi-purpose tool that can give you all the rotational force you need? The more cost-effective solution for the typical homeowner is to get a drill-powered drain snake. The TTI-owned tool company Ridgid, one of the major tool brands, makes one of these called the 57043 Power Spin+ Drain Cleaner that seems both handy and affordable. But those who are thinking about getting one of these for themselves might want to know a bit more about how this must-have plumbing tool works and what users have had to say about the Ridgid model.
The Ridgid Power Spin+ Drain Cleaner is made of quality components
The basic design of the Ridgid Power Spin+ Drain Cleaner is similar to many of the other options from competing brands, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve that help to set it apart. A 25-foot length of ¼-inch cable with a bulb-head auger at the end is stored in a plastic drum. This isn't just a regular steel cable, however. It's one of Ridgid's proprietary Maxcore cables that promises kink resistance and the ability to spin at a rate of up to 500 RPM. The cable is positively retained in the drum to prevent pullout and is controlled via a trigger-based auto-feed mechanism that makes it easy to advance or retract the cable depending on the rotational direction of the drum.
The drum includes a hand crank on the back for those who don't own a drill or those who simply want to be a bit more delicate with their pipes. But this handle can be removed to reveal a shank underneath that will fit most standard drills. Once the drill is attached, you can use both the forward and reverse gears on the drill to control the extension and retraction of the cable, while also causing the auger to spin and grab or break free the source of the clog.
Users generally seem to like the Ridgid Power Spin+ Drain Cleaner, though there have been some complaints
The Ridgid Power Spin+ Drain Cleaner seems to score pretty well among users. The tool has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 1,300 reviews, and it has a 4.0 out of 5 on the Home Depot site, where it has over 2,100 reviews. What's more, we see a lot of the same feedback from reviewers on both sites as well. Customers generally seem pleased with the tool's overall functionality, value, drill compatibility, and effectiveness at clearing drains. "I first bought a cheaper version of a drain cleaner, but it didn't work at all," said one user. "Then I tried the Ridgid 57043 Power Spin+, and the difference was huge. It's strong, powerful, and does the job quickly without any hassle. I'm very impressed with the quality and performance, and I strongly recommend it to anyone who wants a reliable solution for clearing drains."
A few of the complaints seem to have come from customers who found the tool difficult to use, but it seems the biggest issue most people had was that they didn't find the tool durable enough. Some had issues with the shank breaking at the back of the tool, others had issues with the auto-feed mechanism breaking, and the most common complaint seemed to come from customers who stated that the "non-kink" Maxcore cables could easily be mangled in the course of their use. So, with that in mind, those who get it should definitely make sure they register their tool with Ridgid so they can take full advantage of the warranty if they end up needing it.