This Used SUV Is Considered One Of The Cheapest Manual 4WD Options

In 2025, manual-transmission 4x4s basically don't exist except for two notable exceptions, the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco. A new Jeep Wrangler is the cheaper of the two, starting at $32,090 (including $1,995 destination) for a two-door 2025 Wrangler Sport with a six-speed manual. The seven-speed, two-door 2026 Ford Bronco Base, on the other hand, is much more expensive at $43,185 (including $1,995 destination and $685 acquisition fee). The Wrangler is the clear victor when it comes to price if you buy new, but it's much the same for used examples too.

If you decided to buy used, the Wrangler has the advantage of several more generations and model years than the Bronco, bringing the price down even further. That's not to say you won't find a good deal on a Bronco; there are just more Wrangler options out there. After all, the Jeep Wrangler is anything but a hidden gem when it comes to 4x4s, as it's one of the most recognizable and well-known off-roaders ever. So it's no secret that options are plentiful if you're after a good deal. For example, at the time of writing, there's a reasonably low-mileage (under 100,000 miles) 2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited listed on Kelley Blue Book for around $12,500, and they can get even cheaper the older they are.