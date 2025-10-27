This Used SUV Is Considered One Of The Cheapest Manual 4WD Options
In 2025, manual-transmission 4x4s basically don't exist except for two notable exceptions, the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco. A new Jeep Wrangler is the cheaper of the two, starting at $32,090 (including $1,995 destination) for a two-door 2025 Wrangler Sport with a six-speed manual. The seven-speed, two-door 2026 Ford Bronco Base, on the other hand, is much more expensive at $43,185 (including $1,995 destination and $685 acquisition fee). The Wrangler is the clear victor when it comes to price if you buy new, but it's much the same for used examples too.
If you decided to buy used, the Wrangler has the advantage of several more generations and model years than the Bronco, bringing the price down even further. That's not to say you won't find a good deal on a Bronco; there are just more Wrangler options out there. After all, the Jeep Wrangler is anything but a hidden gem when it comes to 4x4s, as it's one of the most recognizable and well-known off-roaders ever. So it's no secret that options are plentiful if you're after a good deal. For example, at the time of writing, there's a reasonably low-mileage (under 100,000 miles) 2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited listed on Kelley Blue Book for around $12,500, and they can get even cheaper the older they are.
Off-roading for a bargain
The Wrangler and the Bronco are not the only 4x4 SUVs to offer a manual transmission. Toyota, for example, offered a stick shift on its immensely popular 4Runner in the 1990s to the early 2000s. However, good luck finding one at a reasonable price. At the time of writing, Edmunds lists only six for sale in the entire country, with prices all over the map. Expect to pay $15,000 or more for a good one.
If you're looking for a manual 4x4 SUV that's priced well and actually easy to come by, the Wrangler is by far your best bet. As opposed to the seven 4Runners listed, there are around 4,000 stick-shift Jeep Wranglers to pick from in the U.S. across all model years. It's not outside the realm of possibility to find order, accident-free Wranglers for under $6,000 if you are willing to travel to pick one up. A 1993 stick-shift Wrangler can be had for as low as $5,500, for example.
A budget of $10,000 or so basically gives you your pick of late 1990s-early 2000s Wranglers, with the extensive aftermarket and support network that comes with it. Going a bit newer, like a 2005 Jeep Wrangler, gives you two engine options: An improved 147-hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder or the legendary 4.0-liter inline-6 that generated 190 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. You'll find plenty of both as you shop around.