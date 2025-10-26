Is The LG Evo G4 OLED TV Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been in the market for a television in the past year or two you probably noticed that TVs are incredibly cheap these days. You likely also noticed that there are, arguably, more models and brands of television to choose from in retail environments than at any other point in history. But whatever store you find yourself shopping in, LG TVs will no doubt be front and center in the outlet's television wall display, as the brand continues to be popular with consumers looking for a mix of quality and price point.
The company — whose name stands for Lucky Goldstar — has now been manufacturing appliances and other electronics for several decades. But in recent years, LG has perhaps become best known for its televisions and is a brand typically ranked highly among the major TV manufacturers in the world. That's particularly true of televisions in its OLED lineup, in which LG's evo G4 has been prominently placed of late.
If you've been eyeing that particular model of LG TV, you know the evo G4 is one of the brand's pricier options, with 55" and 65" options currently listed at $2,599.99 and $3,399.99 respectively through the company's website. They are, however, a bit cheaper should you purchase through Amazon, where they are selling for $1,836.95 and $2,396.95. If you're wary of even those prices, you should know the evo G4 is fairly well reviewed on both sites. Here's what owners like about the LG OLED TV.
Users have mostly good things to say about LG's evo G4 OLED TV
Before we get to the consumer takes, you should know a few pro outlets have also reviewed LG's evo G4 OLED television. That list includes CNET, which was impressed enough with the TV to award it a rating of 8.5 stars out of 10. Among the positives, the site highlighted the quality of the OLED — which stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode — picture display, as well as its off-angle viewing capability. Price was, understandably, one of the negatives the outfit noted, though a glare issue with the TV's super glossy screen was also tabbed as a potential issue.
The television was also frequently mentioned in a 2024 Reddit thread in which the OP sought recommendations for their big screen upgrade. Many of those posters were quick to point out that the TV is particularly ideal for gamers, noting it's also a solid option for streamers. One Redditor actually dubbed it "the perfect TV." The praise is similar from Amazon customers, with one 5-star headline hailing it as the "gold standard" for new televisions. Picture quality is a regular point of praise in the positive reviews too, with many also noting the TV's smart capabilities are first-rate.
Of course, not all the reviews are glowing for the evo G4 OLED TV. One gamer posting to LG's site was particularly peeved that Peak Brightness was not functional in gaming mode, while another was baffled at the Smart TVs apparent inability to connect with their Alexa unit. Meanwhile, some Amazon reviewers complained about substandard sound quality and a frustrating user interface.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to provide any consumer interested in purchasing an LG evo G4 OLED television with a first-hand account of its quality as provided by those who have already purchased one. To provide that consumer-based point of view, we read through dozens of reviews posted to retail outlets by real-world users. We also scoured social platforms like Reddit and sought out professional reviews when they were available. From those sources, we spotlighted the primary points of praise and complaint about the device.