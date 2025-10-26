Is The LG Evo G4 OLED TV Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been in the market for a television in the past year or two you probably noticed that TVs are incredibly cheap these days. You likely also noticed that there are, arguably, more models and brands of television to choose from in retail environments than at any other point in history. But whatever store you find yourself shopping in, LG TVs will no doubt be front and center in the outlet's television wall display, as the brand continues to be popular with consumers looking for a mix of quality and price point.

The company — whose name stands for Lucky Goldstar — has now been manufacturing appliances and other electronics for several decades. But in recent years, LG has perhaps become best known for its televisions and is a brand typically ranked highly among the major TV manufacturers in the world. That's particularly true of televisions in its OLED lineup, in which LG's evo G4 has been prominently placed of late.

If you've been eyeing that particular model of LG TV, you know the evo G4 is one of the brand's pricier options, with 55" and 65" options currently listed at $2,599.99 and $3,399.99 respectively through the company's website. They are, however, a bit cheaper should you purchase through Amazon, where they are selling for $1,836.95 and $2,396.95. If you're wary of even those prices, you should know the evo G4 is fairly well reviewed on both sites. Here's what owners like about the LG OLED TV.