Uber Wants Drivers To Train AI While Waiting For Their Next Ride

Uber is testing a new way to keep its U.S. drivers busy and earning money. But, oddly enough, it has nothing to do with driving people around or delivering meals to doorsteps. Through a new pilot program Uber's calling "digital tasks," drivers can complete small online jobs like recording short voice clips or uploading photos to help train the company's artificial intelligence models. And it's all in service of Uber's AI Solutions division.

This pilot program is something Uber wants its drivers to participate in during downtime, no matter if that's on or off the clock. It's already gone through a successful beta test in India, and Uber now plans to expand the trial across the United States before the end of 2025. To take part in it, drivers will have to opt in through the Driver app's Work Hub. That's where they'll find Uber's "Opportunity Center," which is where these digital tasks will live. Once a task is completed, payment gets credited to the driver's balance within 24 hours.