Why Machine Learning Doesn't Exactly Mean AI (And Why That Matters)

Artificial intelligence has become a buzzword in today's world, with nearly every smartphone launched in the previous two years basing its marketing around AI in some shape or form. It's gotten to a point where most product announcements drop a mention or two of AI in the keynote — for better or for worse. Most of the population might relate AI to services like ChatGPT that have blown up in popularity in recent years, but the history of artificial intelligence predates most of what it's known for today.

In the simplest of terms, artificial intelligence is a field of science that revolves around building technology that mimics human intelligence. This refers to our cognitive abilities that allow us to see, hear, understand, rationalize, and speak. In other words, a toolkit that can recognize objects in images, understand and converse in languages like we do, and solve complex problems through reasoning, is what can be labelled as AI.

A term that's often used interchangeably with artificial intelligence is machine learning, which refers to the process by which computers identify and learn through patterns in a given dataset. Although a system first needs to be able to learn and adapt in order to mimic human intelligence, this is just a part of the bigger puzzle. Simply put, machine learning is a subset of AI and a very integral part, but it operates within a narrower scope.

