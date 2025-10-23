Even GM's President Admits They Should've Never Discontinued This Cadillac

When car companies decide to cease production on a certain model, it can be for any number of reasons. The number one reason is safety concerns, followed closely by poor sales. But when cars are discontinued, it's rare for a company representative to publicly say it shouldn't have happened. However, that's exactly what General Motors president Mark Reuss did regarding the Cadillac CT6, which was one of the highest-horsepower Cadillacs ever made.

During an episode of the "InsideEVs" podcast, Reuss was asked if he would've handled things any differently in the past, with the knowledge of what was ahead. Reuss was quick to say that there were indeed some decisions that he regretted having to make. "I wish we didn't have to stop the CT6 for Cadillac, but we did," he admitted. "And we converted factory zero, and we wouldn't have the trucks that are in that factory." Factory Zero is the name of GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which was turned into a facility to build electric vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade IQ in 2020. The Cadillac CT6 was built in the plant prior to the change.

The decision to stop production also came after sales of the CT6 dropped in 2019, with only 1,625 cars sold in the third quarter. This total was down about 31 percent from the year before. Overall, sales of the Cadillac CT6 through that point in 2019 had dropped around 22 percent versus the same timeframe in 2018.