Lowe's Has A User-Recommended Craftsman Drive Click Torque Wrench On Sale For $65
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A torque wrench is one of those tools that may seem non-essential for many. If you regularly find yourself tinkering under the hood of your car, however, such a tool is about as essential as it gets. That's because torque wrenches are designed to deliver a level of precision tightening that your average, everyday ratchet or wrench isn't typically capable of.
Craftsman, one of the tool brands owned by Stanley Black & Decker, is relatively well known for making solid torque wrenches, with its 1/2" Drive Click model proving particularly well liked among its lineup. And yes, the device is currently on sale through Lowe's online storefront for $64.98, though the price may vary slightly based on your location. If you're curious about how good a sale that $64.98 is, that sticker price is more than $40 off the normal retail listing, which is not surprising as the brand's tools are often priced lower at Lowe's than at other retail outlets.
According to Lowe's customers, the wrench is not a Craftsman device you should consider avoiding. Many might even claim it's a legit steal at under $70. The clock is ticking on the sale, however, with Lowe's noting that the torque wrench will only be set at that low price until December 31, 2025. So, if you're interested in picking one up these Craftsman Torque Wrenches for yourself, or are thinking about grabbing one as a stocking for the gearhead in your home, you may want to consider buying one sooner rather than later.
Here's what users like about the Craftsman Torque Wrench
Lowe's is not the only outlet offering a low sale price on the Craftsman 1/2" Drive Click Torque Wrench. At present, the exact same device is also on sale for $64.98 through the brand's Amazon storefront, where you may also qualify for next-day delivery. You'll find the tool is well-reviewed on both sites, with Lowe's and Amazon customers rating the Craftsman tool at 4.6 stars and 4.7 stars, respectively.
As far as what users like about the 1/2" Craftsman Drive Clic Torque Wrench, precision is a common point of praise from those who rated it highly. So too is the tool's design, with some pointing out that it's made of tough materials, with the on-handle torque adjustment ring as easy to read as it is to set. Likewise, they appreciate the device's range of setting, with the wrench providing torque between 50 ft-lb and 250 ft-lb. The length of the hand tool is also viewed as a positive by several users, as it makes it ideal for high torque wrenching. One owner even claimed their wrench was able to handle a job they were certain they'd need a hydraulic tool for.
Despite the positives, some customers did report issues with their Craftsman Drive Click Torque Wrench. Several users claimed that their wrench failed to click right out of the box. Meanwhile, others also reported their wrench completely seized up after just a few uses.