Lowe's Has A User-Recommended Craftsman Drive Click Torque Wrench On Sale For $65

A torque wrench is one of those tools that may seem non-essential for many. If you regularly find yourself tinkering under the hood of your car, however, such a tool is about as essential as it gets. That's because torque wrenches are designed to deliver a level of precision tightening that your average, everyday ratchet or wrench isn't typically capable of.

Craftsman, one of the tool brands owned by Stanley Black & Decker, is relatively well known for making solid torque wrenches, with its 1/2" Drive Click model proving particularly well liked among its lineup. And yes, the device is currently on sale through Lowe's online storefront for $64.98, though the price may vary slightly based on your location. If you're curious about how good a sale that $64.98 is, that sticker price is more than $40 off the normal retail listing, which is not surprising as the brand's tools are often priced lower at Lowe's than at other retail outlets.

According to Lowe's customers, the wrench is not a Craftsman device you should consider avoiding. Many might even claim it's a legit steal at under $70. The clock is ticking on the sale, however, with Lowe's noting that the torque wrench will only be set at that low price until December 31, 2025. So, if you're interested in picking one up these Craftsman Torque Wrenches for yourself, or are thinking about grabbing one as a stocking for the gearhead in your home, you may want to consider buying one sooner rather than later.