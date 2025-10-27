This High-Tech Jet Gives Passengers 'SuperNatural Vision' Instead Of Windows

Most of us are willing to pay extra for airplane windows, but engineers aren't fans of them, as windows affect the structural integrity of the hull and create drag. It's one of the reasons why airplane windows are typically tiny. Texas-based Otto Aerospace decided to solve this problem with its futuristic Phantom 3500 jet by getting rid of the passenger windows entirely. Instead, your view outside will be down to a system the company calls "SuperNatural Vision." This is basically a collection of high-resolution digital displays that stretch a massive six feet wide along the cabin walls. On them, you'll get a color-enhanced, panoramic view of the world outside, created by stitching together footage from external cameras. Otto's CEO Paul Touw told the Wall Street Journal the effect is "surreal," promising passengers can see the curvature of the Earth without ever leaving their seats.

Besides the structural benefits, the implementation also will allow the plane to have an unusually aerodynamic fuselage that basically lets air glide over its body like a frictionless liquid. Of course, it also helps that the Phantom 3500's torpedo-shaped body will be built from all-carbon-fiber composites. The design also allows for a cavernous interior with its 800 cubic feet of volume and a comfortable stand-up height of 6 feet 5 inches. The cabin itself should be a generous 22 feet long and 7.5 feet wide, with room for up to nine passengers.