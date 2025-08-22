Why Airplanes Can't Have Bigger Windows

Flying the skies on a passenger jet can give you a view like no other, providing a birds-eye look at cities, rivers, fields, or forests. For first-time fliers or children, this can be a thrill, but even the most seasoned of travelers probably takes a peek out of the window at least once or twice a flight. However, if it's your first time on a commercial flight and you've been looking forward to that view, you may be disappointed when you finally get on board to discover that airplane windows are always a rounded oval shape instead of a square and are relatively small.

A large picture window on a passenger jet to showcase the scenery as you take off would be incredible — but not for long. That's because planes need to have small windows in order to keep the frame stable and strong, as well as to help manage the difference in pressure between the inside of the plane and the outside. When a plane is pressurized, which is done not only for comfort but to ensure that passengers have enough oxygen, the body of the plane expands and puts pressure on doors and windows. Larger windows would simply be unsafe and could weaken the fuselage or even cause it to fail, resulting in rapid decompression.