Want Your Harbor Freight Garage Gear To Match Your Tool Box? This Redditor Has A Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know that getting gear for your garage that's functional and affordable should always be your first priority. This is one of the main reasons why so many people choose to stock their work spaces with supplies from Harbor Freight in the first place. The company's reputation for value-oriented retail is well known. That said, sometimes utilitarianism needs to take a back seat so you can make your space look nice too. Having matching equipment can add a layer of cohesiveness to a space that makes it feel cleaner, more organized, and more professional than a chaotic scattering of colors from various brands.

There's just one problem, Harbor Freight sells products from a variety of different company-owned brands and a lot of them utilize different color schemes from each other. This means that the company that sells your padded stool might be one color, while the one that sells your tool box might be another.

The company recognizes that people want a bit more variety and has started offering its popular mini-toolboxes in a wider variety of colors. That said, there are a few different ways that you can change up the colors of the gear you already have. One Redditor has shared a trick for using vinyl dye to color match his Icon seats to his U.S. General tool boxes. This isn't the only method available either. There are several other tricks for coloring different types of surface materials to match your other Harbor Freight equipment as well.