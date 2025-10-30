Colorado Car Owners Beware: These Are The Most Stolen Cars In Your State

Grand Theft Auto may be a fun video game, but it's not so amusing to live the experience in real life. Anti-theft technology in the automotive industry has changed drastically since the days of manual knob locks, yet if someone wants to take your car, they still manage to find a way. Modern vehicle security goes well beyond honking alarms and includes technology like immobilizers that pair with your key fob. When you lock your car, the immobilizer system engages and turns off one of the systems that is necessary to start the car, like the gas supply or the ignition. The vehicle is quite literally immobilized until you use your fob to unlock it.

Many new cars are also equipped with GPS trackers, and automakers are using apps that can not only track your car but allow you to remotely lock it. Yet more than 850,000 cars were stolen in the U.S. in 2024, and the state of Colorado is in the top five states with the most thefts that year. Washington, DC, ranks the worst, with 842 thefts per 100,000 people, while Colorado saw 430 thefts per 100,000 people that year. If you live in the Centennial State and own a Chevrolet Silverado, Hyundai Elantra, or Hyundai Sonata, you may want to take extra precautions.