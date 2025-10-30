Colorado Car Owners Beware: These Are The Most Stolen Cars In Your State
Grand Theft Auto may be a fun video game, but it's not so amusing to live the experience in real life. Anti-theft technology in the automotive industry has changed drastically since the days of manual knob locks, yet if someone wants to take your car, they still manage to find a way. Modern vehicle security goes well beyond honking alarms and includes technology like immobilizers that pair with your key fob. When you lock your car, the immobilizer system engages and turns off one of the systems that is necessary to start the car, like the gas supply or the ignition. The vehicle is quite literally immobilized until you use your fob to unlock it.
Many new cars are also equipped with GPS trackers, and automakers are using apps that can not only track your car but allow you to remotely lock it. Yet more than 850,000 cars were stolen in the U.S. in 2024, and the state of Colorado is in the top five states with the most thefts that year. Washington, DC, ranks the worst, with 842 thefts per 100,000 people, while Colorado saw 430 thefts per 100,000 people that year. If you live in the Centennial State and own a Chevrolet Silverado, Hyundai Elantra, or Hyundai Sonata, you may want to take extra precautions.
The top 10 most stolen vehicles in Colorado
The Hyundai Elantra and Sonata are not only the most stolen cars in Colorado, they are the top choice all across the country. Some Hyundais did not come equipped with immobilizers or push-button starts, and though the automaker released a software upgrade to help stop thefts, they're still targets.
Three Kia models were frequently stolen in Colorado, including the Optima, Soul, and Sportage. Owners of the GMC Sierra and Honda Civic should also be cautious, and two Ford trucks round out the list — the F-150 and the F-250. According to the 2024 Colorado Auto Theft Annual Report, published by the Colorado Department of Public Safety, more than 60% of cars stolen in the state were found in a neighboring town or city, meaning that the thefts often involve multiple jurisdictions. The top cities for car thefts include Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.
After experiencing a massive increase in auto thefts from 2018 to 2022, Colorado enacted a new law in 2023 that more severely punishes repeat offenders. People who have been convicted of car theft at least twice prior are now charged with a felony. Additionally, if a car is damaged or used to commit another crime, offenders face two to six years in prison. If you're worried about your car being targeted, experts advise that you follow some simple prevention techniques. Be sure to lock your doors, park in a well-lit area and, if you think your car is high-risk, add additional security features like a steering wheel lock.