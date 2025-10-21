Amazon Is Giving Prime Members A Holiday Deal On Gas – But There's A Catch
Amazon Prime members are getting a special little perk at the pump this holiday season... but only on Fridays, and only if they take a few extra steps to unlock the deal. Fridays between now and Dec. 26, Amazon Prime members can save an extra 25 cents per gallon on gas at participating BP, Amoco and ampm stations across the U.S.
The 25-cent promotion involves a little bit of math and a little bit of maneuvering, but it's nevertheless real: It combines a new 15-cent holiday bonus with the existing 5-cent bonus that comes from being a part BP's Earnify rewards program and the additional 5-cent-per-gallon bonus that comes when you link your Prime account to your Earnify account.
That's where the maneuvering comes in: To get the discount, you have to have a Prime account, an Earnify account, and manually link the two through Amazon's fuel savings page. Once they're connected, you can redeem the offer at qualifying pumps every Friday — Just enter your phone number or use the Earnify app to claim it.
Other things to be aware of with this limited-time promo
Before you go linking your accounts, just be aware: You're agreeing to data sharing between Amazon and BP, including name, email and redemption activity. The rest of the fine print: This extra-special program applies to all octane ratings and comes with no minimum or maximum gallons required. It's also valid exclusively for active Prime members, and only through Dec. 26. At that point, savings will go back to the standard 10 cents per gallon for linked Prime and Earnify accounts. Compare this to Walmart+, which gives you 10 cents off at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, Murphy, and Sam's Club fuel stations.
So, if you've been looking for more Amazon Prime perks that make it worth keeping your account around through the holiday season, this limited-time offer might be just the thing to keep you subscribed for a couple more months. It might also make Earnify look more appealing to BP, Amoco and ampm visitors that haven't signed up yet. The app already gives customers one point per dollar spent on fuel and two points per dollar spent in convenience stores, and this extra incentive could be just enough to move the needle for more people to download.