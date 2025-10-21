Amazon Is Giving Prime Members A Holiday Deal On Gas – But There's A Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Prime members are getting a special little perk at the pump this holiday season... but only on Fridays, and only if they take a few extra steps to unlock the deal. Fridays between now and Dec. 26, Amazon Prime members can save an extra 25 cents per gallon on gas at participating BP, Amoco and ampm stations across the U.S.

The 25-cent promotion involves a little bit of math and a little bit of maneuvering, but it's nevertheless real: It combines a new 15-cent holiday bonus with the existing 5-cent bonus that comes from being a part BP's Earnify rewards program and the additional 5-cent-per-gallon bonus that comes when you link your Prime account to your Earnify account.

That's where the maneuvering comes in: To get the discount, you have to have a Prime account, an Earnify account, and manually link the two through Amazon's fuel savings page. Once they're connected, you can redeem the offer at qualifying pumps every Friday — Just enter your phone number or use the Earnify app to claim it.