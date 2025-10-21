The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Is Back (And The Size Change Isn't The Only Shock)

Years ago, the automotive world had the Toyota FJ Cruiser, a retro-inspired successor to the original FJ series Land Cruiser. Now, the FJ nameplate is (mostly) back, this time on the 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ. There's a lot of good news: It's a tiny, adorable off-roader that's retro on the outside, yet decidedly modern on the inside. The bad news is that it's not available for the North American market, at least not yet.

One of the most obvious changes to the FJ is the overall size. The wheelbase, for example, is 10.5 inches shorter than the current Land Cruiser, while the overall length is a little over a foot shorter, meaning it's not that much bigger than most of Toyota's compact cars.

Under the hood is a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 horsepower, similar to what's in the Hilux, Toyota's pickup sold in other global markets. That's certainly less than the bigger Land Cruiser, whose hybrid powertrain that puts down a combined 326 horsepower. The whole thing is just really cool, which is why it's such a huge shame the States and Canada don't get the new FJ.