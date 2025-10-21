The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Is Back (And The Size Change Isn't The Only Shock)
Years ago, the automotive world had the Toyota FJ Cruiser, a retro-inspired successor to the original FJ series Land Cruiser. Now, the FJ nameplate is (mostly) back, this time on the 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ. There's a lot of good news: It's a tiny, adorable off-roader that's retro on the outside, yet decidedly modern on the inside. The bad news is that it's not available for the North American market, at least not yet.
One of the most obvious changes to the FJ is the overall size. The wheelbase, for example, is 10.5 inches shorter than the current Land Cruiser, while the overall length is a little over a foot shorter, meaning it's not that much bigger than most of Toyota's compact cars.
Under the hood is a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 horsepower, similar to what's in the Hilux, Toyota's pickup sold in other global markets. That's certainly less than the bigger Land Cruiser, whose hybrid powertrain that puts down a combined 326 horsepower. The whole thing is just really cool, which is why it's such a huge shame the States and Canada don't get the new FJ.
Cool accessories will be on offer
As with every generation of Land Cruiser, modularity and customization options are paramount. Like every self-respecting off-roader, features like a snorkel, extra lighting options, hardware/accessory mounting points, roof racks, and running boards are available.
While the Land Cruiser FJ is fascinating by itself, Toyota announced another companion vehicle that might steal the spotlight a little. The Land Hopper is a foldable electric scooter that's designed to fit in the back of the FJ, similar in idea to the Honda Motocompacto. Toyota hasn't divulged very many specifications, but it's certainly unique in its overall design.
It has no pedals, only pegs to rest your feet, and it has two wheels in the front, but only one in the back, undoubtedly to give it more stability when crawling over rough terrain. Like its bigger brother, it also has mounting points all over for extra accessories.
Toyota hasn't given any price details as of yet, as it's currently in the very late stages of pre-production, but it says that it should be ready for the roads of Japan, the Middle East, and other markets around halfway through 2026.