Toyota FJ Cruiser: What Does The Acronym Stand For?

The Toyota FJ Cruiser is one of Toyota's most recognizable mid-size SUVs, thanks to its quirky, retro look. The car debuted at the 2003 Chicago Auto Show as a retro concept vehicle with styling cues derived from Toyota's legendary Land Cruiser FJ40. Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the concept, Toyota decided to produce the FJ Cruiser, with the first of these cars arriving in the U.S. market in 2006.

The FJ Cruiser was an immediate success in the U.S., with first-year sales exceeding 56,000 units. The car continued to sell decently for the next few years, although numbers steadily declined. By 2013, poor sales led Toyota to discontinue the vehicle in the U.S. Toyota continued to sell the FJ Cruiser in other markets, such as the Middle East and some Southeast Asian countries, for several more years before discontinuing it worldwide in 2023. Throughout the FJ Cruiser's production run, Toyota never explained what "FJ" stood for, leading fans to come up with their own interpretations, ranging from playful to sarcastic.

As it turns out, the "FJ" in the original FJ40 wasn't just a random set of letters. The "F" referred to Toyota's F-series engine used in some of Toyota's most iconic pickup trucks, while the "J" stood for Jeep, denoting the vehicle's off-road, 4x4 utility design. Similarly, the BJ40, its predecessor, used Toyota's B-series diesel engine, with the same "J" signifying a Jeep-style vehicle. In the case of the FJ Cruiser, however, the name doesn't reflect the engine or drivetrain. Instead, it's a nostalgic tribute to the legendary FJ-series Land Cruisers — honoring their rugged legacy while packaging it in a modern, retro-inspired design.