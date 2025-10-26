The Right Way To Clean Your Phone's USB Port (According To Asurion)

Like any piece of advanced technology, mobile devices like phones and tablets require continuous care to function at peak capacity. That typically means keeping apps and operating systems up to date, but using certain gadgets to keep the device clean can also be helpful, as dirt, dust, residue, and even pocket lint can dramatically hinder not only its look but also its performance.

While it is particularly important to keep your touchscreen clean, you'd be wise to regularly clean the device's charging port, too, as this will help ensure that USB cables properly connect when you need to charge the battery or transfer data. Apart from that, keeping the USB port clean will help prevent physical damage that dirt and grime may cause when they build up over time. Even still, keeping a USB port spic-and-span can be a tricky endeavor that requires owners to take great care at every step. And yes, there are several methods you should avoid when cleaning your device's charging port.

For instance, Asurion notes that metal objects should never be used, as they can seriously damage the components inside the port. Perhaps more importantly, the site notes you should never try to blow dirt and dust away with your mouth. That's because your breath inherently contains moisture, and even a small amount of moisture may corrode the interior or otherwise damage its functionality. Thankfully, Asurion has derived a cleaning method that should prevent damage to your device's USB port.