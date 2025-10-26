The Right Way To Clean Your Phone's USB Port (According To Asurion)
Like any piece of advanced technology, mobile devices like phones and tablets require continuous care to function at peak capacity. That typically means keeping apps and operating systems up to date, but using certain gadgets to keep the device clean can also be helpful, as dirt, dust, residue, and even pocket lint can dramatically hinder not only its look but also its performance.
While it is particularly important to keep your touchscreen clean, you'd be wise to regularly clean the device's charging port, too, as this will help ensure that USB cables properly connect when you need to charge the battery or transfer data. Apart from that, keeping the USB port clean will help prevent physical damage that dirt and grime may cause when they build up over time. Even still, keeping a USB port spic-and-span can be a tricky endeavor that requires owners to take great care at every step. And yes, there are several methods you should avoid when cleaning your device's charging port.
For instance, Asurion notes that metal objects should never be used, as they can seriously damage the components inside the port. Perhaps more importantly, the site notes you should never try to blow dirt and dust away with your mouth. That's because your breath inherently contains moisture, and even a small amount of moisture may corrode the interior or otherwise damage its functionality. Thankfully, Asurion has derived a cleaning method that should prevent damage to your device's USB port.
Cleaning you phone's USB port the Asurion way
There are many methods one might employ in ridding your mobile device's USB-C port of dirt, dust and grime. But when it comes to Asurion's method, you're going to need to have a few items on hand if you want to do the job that way. That list includes either a cotton swab or a toothpick, as well as a bulb syringe or a small can of compressed air. Likewise, you'll want to perform the cleaning in a relatively dust-free environment for reasons that should be obvious to most. With that in mind, follow these steps to clean your device's USB port the Asurion way:
- Ensure your device is completely powered down before you clean.
- Examine the USB port under a bright light to determine the level of dirt and grime you are dealing with.
- Use the bulb syringe or compressed air to blow gently into the port, removing any loose dust or lint.
- Take the tooth pick or cotton swab and insert it gently into the port, perform a light swabbing motion on the interior walls.
- Use the bulb syringe or compressed air to remove any remaining dirt or dust.
- Examine the port again under a bright light to ensure all dirt and residue have been removed.
If everything looks good, plug your USB cable in to make sure the device is connecting and charging properly. If the device is still struggling to charge, you may have more serious battery issues. If it's not connecting, you may have a hardware issue. And if the port is corroded, a tech professional may need to perform the cleaning.