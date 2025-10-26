How Long Does The Average Boeing Plane Stay In Service?

The Canadian carrier Nolinor Aviation operates a fleet of Boeing 737s with an average age of 44.4 years, making it one of the oldest Boeing fleets on the planet. But is this a true representation of how long the average Boeing plane stays in service? The answer is no, Nolinor is very much an outlier when it comes to the average Boeing aircraft. But before we explore this in more detail, let's just clarify that this article focuses on commercial aircraft and therefore we can exclude the legendary Boeing B-52 bomber, which may see 100 years of service.

It's also useful to define what we mean by age. Whilst counting years is obviously correct, from a technical standpoint, the age of an aircraft is more accurately measured in flight cycles and flight hours. A flight cycle counts each takeoff and landing as one. It's the pressurization of the cabin and subsequent depressurizing that can stress a passenger jet's airframe. Equally, time in the air is also a factor.

According to Boeing's own analysis of retirement data, passenger jets are typically withdrawn from service after around 26 years — though the range can stretch from as little as five to as many as 50 years. Narrow-body models such as the Boeing 737 Max usually reach that point sooner because of more flight cycles (about 50,000), while long-haul aircraft like the 777 or 787 often remain in service longer (25,000 to 45,000 flight cycles). Boeing's study also notes that economics, not airframe fatigue, usually determines when an aircraft is retired.