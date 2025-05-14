How Are Airplanes Maintained? (And How Often Is It Done?)

The FAA mandates regular maintenance inspections to ensure the safety and airworthiness of aircraft, including an annual inspection and a 100-hour inspection for certain aircraft. Commercial aircraft also follow other defined maintenance schedules. Generally, they undergo around 12 hours of line maintenance each week, which includes routine checks like the A and B Checks. The A Check occurs every 500–800 flight hours, or about every two months, depending on the aircraft's usage, and can take anywhere from 6 to 12 hours. This covers system lubrication, filter replacements, emergency equipment checks, and other essentials.

Meanwhile, the B Check, once a more common procedure, has largely been integrated into or replaced by enhanced procedures within the A Check or other types. These happen every 4 to 6 months and take a full day and around 150 man-hours. Moving into heavy maintenance, C Checks are performed every 18 to 24 months, and they're no joke. These checks take up to three weeks and require nearly 6,000 hours to complete. Planes are essentially stripped and scrutinized nose to tail.

Then there's the monster: the D Check. This is a full disassembly of the aircraft every 5 to 12 years depending on the aircraft model. Everything comes out, including seats, galleys, and lavatories. The skin of the plane is examined, the landing gear and engines are removed, and all systems are either repaired or replaced. It can take 100,000 labor hours and cost several million dollars.

