The US Army's HIMARS Missile Program Just Hit A Major Milestone

Tactical missiles are relied upon by military forces around the world, and the U.S. Army's Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) passed a series of important tests in late September 2025. Four of the Lockheed Martin-built ground-to-ground missiles were launched at targets 200km (124 miles) away on White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and a post on the U.S. Army website states that the missiles "met all objectives for range, trajectory, accuracy, and height of burst."

The PrSM is slated to replace the Army MGM-140 Tactical Missile System (ATACMS); both can be launched from truck-based HIMARS (HIgh-Mobility Artillery Rocket System) or tracked M270 missile launchers. Test versions of the PrSM were launched from a HIMARS in December 2024 and an M270A2 in April 2025. PrSM missiles are housed in launcher pods that carry two missiles each — a HIMARS launcher carries one pod and the M270 can pack two. The older ATACMS launchers could only hold one missile in each pod, but HIMARS' ability to carry twice the firepower with PrSM is only one advantage to the upgrade.