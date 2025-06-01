Here's Why Lockheed Martin's New Precision Strike Missile Will Be An Absolute Game Changer

Due to the war in Ukraine, the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) has recieved a lot of attention, but they've been around since the early 1990s, and a replacement is warranted. To that end, Lockheed Martin is developing a new system: the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), and it's a game changer. The new missile being developed has several features that set it apart from the ATACMS and other short-range surface-to-surface missiles used by the U.S. Army.

The PrSM is compatible with Lockheed's MLRS M270, which is the launch platform for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), so replacing the ATACMS will be cost-effective and efficient. Most importantly, the PrSM is easily adaptable for use with a variety of warheads, and that's what makes it special because one such configuration allows for the deployment of submunitions. A submunition is any ordnance or device deployed from larger ordnance, but PrSM is not the same thing as something like a cluster bomb.

That type of ordnance releases hundreds of smaller bomblets, many of which become dangerous hazards long after a conflict ends. The PrSM is far more advanced and will be capable of deploying a variety of submunitions, but more importantly, it will be able to carry and release the Coyote Drone developed by Raytheon to engage multiple targets independently. Other configurations could employ Northrop Grumman's Hatchet miniature strike munition. These small bomblets are comparable to 500-pound bombs, so the PrSM's adaptability will make it suitable for a large range of military operations.

