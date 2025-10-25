The Two Different Sides Of Tire Sidewalls Explained - And Are They Interchangeable?

Tires play a vital role in both maximizing your car's performance and keeping you safe on the road. Throughout the tires' working life, keeping them properly aligned and rotated is important, and when it comes time to replace them, ensuring that you pick the right replacement is equally key. There are many different types of tires, with each one being best suited to a particular type of vehicle or a particular season.

If you want to find out more information about your car's tires, looking at their sidewalls is a great place to start. As well as displaying a manufacturer, model name, or model number, a tire's sidewall will usually have a variety of other markings that give information about its design and capabilities.

Some tires have markings that say Outside and Inside. These tires are directional or asymmetric, which means that their outer sidewalls are constructed differently to their inner sidewalls. The outer wall of the tire will usually have chunkier tread blocks to increase its rigidity, which helps the tire provide better traction during high speed cornering in dry conditions.

The inside tread is usually less rigid, with a groove design that helps it grip in wetter conditions. Directional and asymmetric tires can often be found on performance cars, while everyday passenger cars will often have symmetrical tires.